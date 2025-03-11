Marash Kumbulla News: Solid defensively
Kumbulla recorded three tackles (zero won) and 14 clearances in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.
Kumbulla was a force to be reckoned with in the defense Monday, as he would notch a block, three tackles and a match-leading 14 clearances. This was his third straight match in a row with double digit clearances. He continues in a starting role for the club, only missing one match when fit since the fourth game of the season.
