Marc Aguado Injury: Back on grass Thursday

Aguado (undisclosed) is back working on grass and is targeting a return for Wednesday's clash against Atletico, according to A Punt Esports.

Aguado had been ruled out of Saturday's fixture against Valencia after missing consecutive training sessions, but his return to outdoor work is an encouraging sign that he is closing in on a comeback. The midfielder will need to build his fitness over the coming days before being fully cleared, but the direction of travel is clearly positive and Wednesday's fixture against the Colchoneros is a realistic target if he continues to progress without any setbacks. Gonzalo Villar has been covering in his absence and could retain his spot until Aguado is back to full speed.