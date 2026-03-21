Marc Aguado Injury: Forced off with discomfort

Aguado (muscular) was forced off in the second half of Saturday's 2-1 victory against Mallorca due to muscular discomfort.

Aguado couldn't see out Saturday's win over Mallorca after being forced off with muscular discomfort. The midfielder will be evaluated over the next few days and will hope the international break gives him enough time to bounce back, as he has been a regular starter in the Franjiverdes' midfield. If he ends up missing time, Federico Redondo could be in line for a bigger workload.