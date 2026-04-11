Marc Aguado Injury: Out to face Valencia

Aguado (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Valencia.

Aguado has been unable to recover from the undisclosed issue that kept him out of two consecutive training sessions, with coach Eder Sarabia's assessment of him as a major doubt proving accurate. The midfielder's absence adds to a growing list of absentees for Elche, with Federico Redondo expected to step into his spot in the midfield until he returs to full speed. His availability for the coming fixtures will be monitored closely as the club looks to have him back as soon as possible.