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Marc Aguado News: Assists on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Aguado assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Oviedo.

Aguado made the pass to Pedro Bigas, who thundered the opener from over 30 yards. Aguado completed 28 passes and contributed defensively with two blocks and a clearance. All three of his goal contributions have come in 2026, with two of those occurring in his last six appearances.

Marc Aguado
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