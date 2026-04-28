Marc Aguado News: Assists on Sunday
Aguado assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Oviedo.
Aguado made the pass to Pedro Bigas, who thundered the opener from over 30 yards. Aguado completed 28 passes and contributed defensively with two blocks and a clearance. All three of his goal contributions have come in 2026, with two of those occurring in his last six appearances.
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