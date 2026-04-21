Marc Aguado News: Back available for Atletico clash

Aguado (undisclosed) has been declared fit and available for Wednesday's clash against Atletico, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "Marc is training with us and will be available."

Aguado had been ruled out of the Valencia fixture after missing consecutive training sessions, making his clearance a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The midfielder should push to regain his starting role against the Colchoneros, with Gonzalo Villar having covered during his absence. His return gives coach Sarabia more options in the midfield as the Franjiverdes head into the final stretch of their season.