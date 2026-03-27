Marc Aguado News: Makes bench in friendly
Aguado (undisclosed) was on the bench in Friday's friendly against Aston Villa.
Aguado was forced off in Elche's last match before the break, but the discomfort didn't prove to be anything serious since he was on the bench for this friendly. Expect Aguado to be an option for Elche ahead of the final weeks of the 2025/26 season.
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