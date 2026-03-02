Marc Aguado headshot

Marc Aguado News: Nets first of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Aguado scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Espanyol.

Aguado recorded his first goal of the season to help take the point on Sunday vs Espanyol. This will add on to his one assist, having collected 33 key passes, 22 tackles won and 16 blocked shots in 25 La Liga appearances for Elche.

Marc Aguado
Elche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Aguado See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Aguado See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
221 days ago