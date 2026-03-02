Marc Aguado News: Nets first of season
Aguado scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Espanyol.
Aguado recorded his first goal of the season to help take the point on Sunday vs Espanyol. This will add on to his one assist, having collected 33 key passes, 22 tackles won and 16 blocked shots in 25 La Liga appearances for Elche.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Aguado See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Aguado See More