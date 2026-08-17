Marc Aguado News: Nets game tying goal
Aguado scored a goal with his lone shot while creating a chance during Monday's 1-1 draw with Deportivo.
Aguado leveled the score with a goal in the 76th minute to earn a point for Elche. The goal matches all of last season's total for Aguado when he made 35 appearances for the club.
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