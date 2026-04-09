Marc-Andre ter Stegen Injury: Hopeful of WC but taking no risks

ter Stegen (hamstring) is making progress in his recovery from surgery but is taking a cautious approach to his return, with the World Cup a complicated but not impossible goal, the player said to the media, per Barca Universal. "I will not force anything because my health is the most important thing, even though I also have the desire to be at the World Cup. There are many factors and I respect all the decisions that will be made, so I am very calm. I feel good and free in my movements, the most important thing is to be healthy and then we will see at the end of the season because going to the World Cup is complicated."

ter Stegen underwent successful surgery after picking up a hamstring injury against Real Oviedo in late January and has been working through a lengthy recovery. The veteran goalkeeper sounds in good spirits and is moving freely, which is an encouraging sign, but his measured words suggest he is not putting any pressure on himself to rush back before the end of the season. Paulo Gazzaniga continues to hold down the starting spot at Girona in his absence, with Vladyslav Krapyvtsov serving as the backup, although ter Stegen is back in the FC Barcelona facilities to undergo his rehabilitation.