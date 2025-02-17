Marc-Andre ter Stegen Injury: Trains with the ball

Ter Stegen (knee) announced on his social media that he has put on his gloves and boots again and has resumed training with the ball.

Ter Stegen has been sidelined since late September due to a knee injury that required surgery. He has now resumed training with the ball following his recovery program, which is a positive sign for the team. Once fully recovered, he should compete for a starting role. Currently, Wojciech Szczesny is filling in as the starting goalkeeper.