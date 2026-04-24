Marc Bartra Injury: Forced off Friday

Bartra went down with an injury during Friday's matchup versus Real Madrid, Tiempo de Juego reports.

Bartra started for the third consecutive game but was unable to complete the first half due to an apparent foot issue. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss further games, but his absence would give Diego Llorente a chance to return to the lineup. The 35-year-old was in good form after racking up more than five clearances in each of his previous six matches played.