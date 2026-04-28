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Marc Bartra Injury: Will miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 3:46am

Bartra (foot) has been confirmed with a partial plantar fascia injury in his right foot and will miss the remainder of the season, with his return to team training dependent on his progress during the recovery process, according to the club.

Bartra ends the campaign having been one of Real Betis's most consistent defensive performers, contributing one goal, 58 tackles and 194 clearances across 30 appearances in all competitions while keeping eight clean sheets. The 35-year-old had been in excellent form before the injury struck, posting more than five clearances in each of his previous six appearances, making his absence a real blow for the final stretch. Diego Llorente is the most likely candidate to step into the starting role in central defense for the remaining fixtures of the season.

Marc Bartra
Betis
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