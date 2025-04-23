Marc Bartra News: Extends with Betis

Bartra has extended his contract with Betis, according to his club.

Bartra is going to be sticking around Betis for another season or two, as he has extended his stay through the 2027 season. This makes sense for the club, as he is a regular starter, starting in 18 of his 20 appearances this season, but missing time due to an injury. He is likely to maintain this role after the signing of his new deal.