Marc Bartra News: Starts on Saturday
Bartra registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Espanyol.
Bartra made 89 passes and recorded six clearances, two tackles, one block and one interception. He has being used sparingly lately, as he was an unused substitute in three of the last six games.
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