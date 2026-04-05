Marc Bartra headshot

Marc Bartra News: Starts on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Bartra registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Espanyol.

Bartra made 89 passes and recorded six clearances, two tackles, one block and one interception. He has being used sparingly lately, as he was an unused substitute in three of the last six games.

Marc Bartra
Betis
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