Marc Bernal Injury: Ankle injury confirmed
Bernal is out for the time being due to an ankle injury, according to his club.
Bernal is hitting the sidelines and will start a recovery program in the next few days, as the defender was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. This will likely leave him recovering for a good two weeks, unlikely to miss much more time unless a setback takes place. He has started in seven of the club's past eight games, so some changes will be made, with Eric Garcia and Marc Casado both as potential replacements.
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