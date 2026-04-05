Marc Bernal Injury: Ankle injury confirmed

Bernal is out for the time being due to an ankle injury, according to his club.

Bernal is hitting the sidelines and will start a recovery program in the next few days, as the defender was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. This will likely leave him recovering for a good two weeks, unlikely to miss much more time unless a setback takes place. He has started in seven of the club's past eight games, so some changes will be made, with Eric Garcia and Marc Casado both as potential replacements.