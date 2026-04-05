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Marc Bernal Injury: Ankle injury confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Bernal is out for the time being due to an ankle injury, according to his club.

Bernal is hitting the sidelines and will start a recovery program in the next few days, as the defender was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. This will likely leave him recovering for a good two weeks, unlikely to miss much more time unless a setback takes place. He has started in seven of the club's past eight games, so some changes will be made, with Eric Garcia and Marc Casado both as potential replacements.

Marc Bernal
Barcelona
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