Marc Bernal headshot

Marc Bernal Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Bernal (stomach) played through illness before being forced off at the break during Saturday's 1-0 win against Athletic Club, according to Gabriel Sans from Mundo Deportivo.

Bernal was under the weather ahead of Saturday's clash with Athletic Club and reportedly vomited several times before kickoff, but the midfielder still pushed to start and managed to make it through the first half. He was eventually subbed off at the break for Pedri after being unable to continue. The young midfielder will now aim to bounce back in time for Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Newcastle, though he should remain in a rotational midfield role for the Blaugranas once Pedri is back at full speed.

Marc Bernal
Barcelona
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Bernal
