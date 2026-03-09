Marc Bernal Injury: Expected to recover for UCL

Bernal (illness) should return to the team to face Newcastle on Tuesday after coach Hansi Flick said "He had some stomach problems against Athletic, but he's fine now.", Elias Martinez of As reports.

Bernal will likely be available for the initial leg of the Champions League round of 16. This is great news for a squad that is in need of defensive midfield strength in the absence of Frenkie de Jong (hamstring). The youngster has started the last three league games, scoring once while tallying 129 accurate passes, six tackles and four interceptions over that span.