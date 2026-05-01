Marc Bernal Injury: Fit to play against Osasuna

Bernal (ankle) will travel with Barcelona's squad for Saturday's clash against Osasuna and could feature, according to coach Hansi Flick. "Bernal will be with us tomorrow and could play."

Bernal had returned to team training Wednesday after his ankle sprain took longer than the initial 10-day estimate to resolve, and coach Flick's upbeat assessment is the clearest sign yet that the midfielder is ready to contribute again. Gavi has been holding down a greater role in his absence, but getting Bernal back in the mix gives the Blaugranas more midfield options as Barcelona push toward what could be a title-clinching fixture at El Sadar on Saturday.