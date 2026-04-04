Marc Bernal Injury: Picks up injury
Bernal was injured and subbed out in the 62nd minute of Saturday's match versus Atlético Madrid.
Bernal had replaced Ronald Araujo in the 40th minute due to injury, and now he is forced off with an injury to himself as well. This leaves him questionable for the UCL match vs Atletico on Wednesday, having started the last two games of the tournament, scoring once in that span.
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