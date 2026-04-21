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Marc Bernal Injury: Ruled out for Celta Vigo clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Bernal (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash against Celta Vigo, according to Alfredo Martinez of Onda Cero Radio.

Bernal had been included in the travelling squad for the Champions League quarterfinal against Atletico but was still awaiting full medical clearance at that point, and his continued absence from team training suggests the ankle sprain has not yet fully resolved. No specific return timeline has been given and Barcelona will continue to monitor his progress, with Frenkie de Jong's return from injury easing the immediate pressure on the midfield in Bernal's absence.

Marc Bernal
Barcelona
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