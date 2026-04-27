Marc Bernal Injury: Targeting Osasuna return

Bernal (ankle) is expected to rejoin team training at the start of the week and is targeting a return to the squad for Saturday's clash against Osasuna, according to Javier Miguel of Diario AS.

Bernal's recovery from the grade one ankle sprain has taken longer than the initial 10-day estimate, effectively doubling the projected timeline, though the club has been clear there has been no setback or recurrence involved. The midfielder had been absent for the Getafe fixture after missing Friday's training session, and Gavi has been holding down the starting role in his absence. Getting Bernal back in the fold for the Osasuna fixture would give manager Hansi Flick more midfield options as Barcelona close in on the La Liga title.