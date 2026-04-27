Marc Bernal headshot

Marc Bernal Injury: Targeting Osasuna return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Bernal (ankle) is expected to rejoin team training at the start of the week and is targeting a return to the squad for Saturday's clash against Osasuna, according to Javier Miguel of Diario AS.

Bernal's recovery from the grade one ankle sprain has taken longer than the initial 10-day estimate, effectively doubling the projected timeline, though the club has been clear there has been no setback or recurrence involved. The midfielder had been absent for the Getafe fixture after missing Friday's training session, and Gavi has been holding down the starting role in his absence. Getting Bernal back in the fold for the Osasuna fixture would give manager Hansi Flick more midfield options as Barcelona close in on the La Liga title.

Marc Bernal
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Bernal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Bernal See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
277 days ago
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
December 10, 2024