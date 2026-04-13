Marc Bernal Injury: Travels with squad

Bernal (ankle) is travelling with Barcelona's squad for Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Atletico but is still awaiting final medical clearance before being confirmed as available, the club posted.

Bernal had been diagnosed with an ankle sprain that was expected to keep him out for around two weeks, making his inclusion in the travelling party a faster recovery than initially anticipated. The club is taking a cautious final step before clearing him for action, and his availability could give coach Hansi Flick an extra midfield option off the bench for the Atletico showdown. With Frenkie de Jong now back in the mix, Bernal figures to return to a more rotational role even once fully cleared, having started seven of Barcelona's last eight matches during the Dutchman's absence.