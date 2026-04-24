Marc Bernal Injury: Won't play vs. Getafe

Bernal (ankle) didn't train Friday and won't be available for Saturday's game at Getafe, according to Angel Perez of Mundo Deportivo.

The midfielder wasn't involved in Friday's training session, so he won't be fit enough to play Saturday. However, Bernal is expected to return to training Monday with an eye toward returning to the squad against Osasuna on Saturday, May 2. Frenkie de Jong should continue as the regular starter in central midfield, so the loss of Bernal shouldn't have much of an impact in fantasy.