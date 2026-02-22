Marc Bernal News: Nets opener

Bernal scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 win over Levante. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Bernal netted the opener in the fourth minute by turning in Eric Garcia's cross. Bernal completed all 47 passes and also made three tackles, two clearances and an interception. This was just his second start of the campaign and also his second goal.