Marc Bernal News: Scores first UCL goal in career

Bernal scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Newcastle United.

Bernal opened his Champions League account with a sharp close-range finish to put Barcelona ahead in the first half, reacting quickest after Gerard Martin nodded Raphinha's set piece back across goal. The strike helped Barcelona regain composure after Newcastle's early equalizer and highlighted his instincts in tight spaces. He also played a key role in settling the midfield during the games most chaotic stretch, staying efficient on the ball with 41 accurate passes on 47 attempts, his fourth-highest total this season across all competitions, while keeping his defensive work minimal with one interception and one clearance.