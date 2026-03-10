Marc Bernal News: Starting Tuesday
Bernal (illness) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's UCL clash with Newcastle.
Bernal will stay in the staring XI as expected despite leaving the last league game due to stomach problems. The youngster will continue to fill in for Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) in the defensive midfield zone and could rack up a variety of stats, although he has yet to play more than 70 minutes in a game this season.
