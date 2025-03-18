Marc Casado Injury: Positive news on injury

Casado was initially ruled out for the season with a torn ACL, but further tests on Tuesday morning confirmed a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee, ruling him out for approximately two months, the club announced.

Casado faced a tough challenge with Antoine Griezmann and stayed on the pitch until the 67th minute before being forced off. The injury was initially diagnosed as a torn ACL, but further tests on Tuesday confirmed a partial tear. He is expected to miss approximately two months. His absence will not affect the starting lineup as he has primarily been a bench option this season.