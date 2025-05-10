Marc Casado Injury: Receives clearance to play
Casado (knee) was been cleared for Sunday's match against Real Madrid, according to his club.
Casado is seeing a huge update, with the midfielder having been cleared of his knee injury after around two months out. This is great news for the player, as he was initially expected to miss the remainder of the season due to the injury. He started in 27 of his 33 appearances before the injury, but will likely feature off the bench Sunday.
