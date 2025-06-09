Marc Casado News: Injury limits season
Casado started in 20 of his 23 appearances while recording one goal on 14 shots and three assists on nine chances created in La Liga.
Casado was seeing a starting role to start the season before his season was hindered by an injury, leaving the midfielder out from March 27 until the end of the campaign. He was having a solid season in the defensive part of the midfield before he was sidelined, recording a decent four-goal contributions. He will hope to return to this spot next season and continue the successful start to his young career, as he is only 21 and could work into a large contract with the team if he continues to develop, with his contract up in two seasons.
