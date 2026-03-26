Marc Casado News: Minimal role in midfield

Casado has been limited to just three starts between Champions League and LaLiga since the beginning of 2026.

Casado has started in three LaLiga appearances since the beginning of the new year, and he's been limited to two starts (and 195 total minutes) across six outings in the Champions League. Casado shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats due to the limited involvement, and defensive-minded role, he has in the middle of the park for Los Blaugranas.