Casado was a late scratch against Celta Vigo prior to the international break due to a groin injury, though he has fully recovered after participating in full training this week. He is returning to the bench for Saturday's match against Athletic as the staff prefers to ease him back after his recent absence. Even from the bench his availability is important since Frenkie de Jong is suspended and Pedri is sidelined with a strain which still gives him a strong chance to feature at some point during the game.