Marc Casado News: Scores first goal with Barcelona

Casado scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Casado was in the starting lineup for the second match in a row and scored his first goal for Barcelona in the first half after receiving an assist from Dani Olmo. The young midfielder was also impactful defensively with four tackles and two interceptions, bringing his season totals to 42 tackles and 22 interceptions in 22 league appearances. He will look to contribute again against Osasuna on Saturday.