Marc Cucurella Injury: Close to return
Cucurella (hamstring) could be included in the squad for Wednesday's clash against Aston Villa or potentially return this weekend in the FA Cup, coach Liam Rosenior said in the press conference. "Cucurella looks in good shape. We're hoping to have him back, if not on Wednesday, then on Saturday."
Cucurella is progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring injury and could return for Wednesday's league clash against Aston Villa or potentially in Saturday's FA Cup match. The left-back was a regular starter prior to his setback and is likely to gradually reclaim his spot in the starting XI as he regains full match fitness. Jorral Hato and Malo Gusto have each started games in his absence.
