Cucurella is a doubt for the upcoming FA Cup visit to Hull City after being active at left-back over the past month. He was in good form with a goal and an assist along with seven clearances and four tackles across 135 minutes of play in his previous two appearances before the Leeds clash. While he still needs to be assessed to determine the severity of his issue, he may not play a lot of minutes in the next few games until he's fully fit, allowing Malo Gusto and Jorrel Hato to get extended opportunities in full-back roles.