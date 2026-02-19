Marc Cucurella headshot

Marc Cucurella Injury: Out Saturday, return unknown

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Cucurella (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Burnley and has no exact timeframe for a return, according to manager Liam Rosenior.

Cucurella was initially claimed to be missing for around three to four weeks and will miss a second match on Saturday, although the manager claimed his return is still up in the air. That said, the clearest we still have for the defender is his return in another week or two, yet to have joined training. This will likely leave Jorrel Hato to start again at left-back, the likely replacement moving forward until Cucurella is fit again.

Marc Cucurella
Chelsea
