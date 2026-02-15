Marc Cucurella headshot

Marc Cucurella Injury: Out three to four weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 6:02am

Cucurella (hamstring) is out for three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury, the player told AS Diario.

Cucurella is heading to the sidelines for around the next month, as the defender has been confirmed to have suffered a hamstring injury after an early exit from a match earlier in the week. Unfortunately for Chelsea, he has been one of their more important players, serving as a regular on the left. Malo Gusto and Jorrel Hato will likely be the options to take his place until fit again, set to return midway through March, and still be an option for Spain as they enter the international break.

