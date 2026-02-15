Marc Cucurella Injury: Out three to four weeks
Cucurella (hamstring) is out for three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury, the player told AS Diario.
Cucurella is heading to the sidelines for around the next month, as the defender has been confirmed to have suffered a hamstring injury after an early exit from a match earlier in the week. Unfortunately for Chelsea, he has been one of their more important players, serving as a regular on the left. Malo Gusto and Jorrel Hato will likely be the options to take his place until fit again, set to return midway through March, and still be an option for Spain as they enter the international break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Cucurella See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 272 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 272 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 105 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 266 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 266 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Cucurella See More