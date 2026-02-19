Marc Cucurella Injury: Return date unknown

Cucurella (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Burnley and has no exact timeframe for a return, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "I can't give an exact timeframe on Marc. He suffered a hamstring injury just before half-time in the Leeds game."

Cucurella was initially claimed to be missing for around three to four weeks and will miss a second match on Saturday, although the manager claimed his return is still up in the air. That said, the clearest we still have for the defender is his return in another week or two, yet to have joined training. This will likely leave Jorrel Hato to start again at left-back, the likely replacement moving forward until Cucurella is fit again with Malo Gusto also being an option