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Marc Cucurella News: 74 minutes in FA Cup loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Cucurella recorded one shot and two tackles won in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

Cucurella was tasked with a role on the left of the midfield Saturday as his club went for a three-center-back formation, notching one shot in the attack to go along with one interception, a clearance and two tackles won in the defense. He remains one of their more crucial two-way players to end the campaign and should maintain his starting role, especially ahead of the World Cup, notching one goal and four assists from his defensive spot this season.

Marc Cucurella
Chelsea
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