Marc Cucurella News: 74 minutes in FA Cup loss

Cucurella recorded one shot and two tackles won in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

Cucurella was tasked with a role on the left of the midfield Saturday as his club went for a three-center-back formation, notching one shot in the attack to go along with one interception, a clearance and two tackles won in the defense. He remains one of their more crucial two-way players to end the campaign and should maintain his starting role, especially ahead of the World Cup, notching one goal and four assists from his defensive spot this season.