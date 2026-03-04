Marc Cucurella News: Bench option
Cucurella (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Aston Villa.
Cucurella is back in the team after he was signified he was close to a return, back after a three-game absence. With the defender being one of the top left-backs in the league, he will likely look to return to that role after testing his legs Wednesday.
