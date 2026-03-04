Marc Cucurella headshot

Marc Cucurella News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Cucurella (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Aston Villa.

Cucurella is back in the team after he was signified he was close to a return, back after a three-game absence. With the defender being one of the top left-backs in the league, he will likely look to return to that role after testing his legs Wednesday.

Marc Cucurella
Chelsea
