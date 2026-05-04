Marc Cucurella News: Logs an assist
Cucurella assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 3-1 loss versus Nottingham Forest.
Cucurella got an assist in stoppage time but was fairly inaccurate with his service as five of his six crosses did not find a mark. He did create three chances though, and he'll likely be needed offensively against Liverpool. The Reds have slipped a bit defensively, conceding 47 goals through 35 EPL games.
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