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Marc Cucurella News: Logs an assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Cucurella assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 3-1 loss versus Nottingham Forest.

Cucurella got an assist in stoppage time but was fairly inaccurate with his service as five of his six crosses did not find a mark. He did create three chances though, and he'll likely be needed offensively against Liverpool. The Reds have slipped a bit defensively, conceding 47 goals through 35 EPL games.

Marc Cucurella
Chelsea
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