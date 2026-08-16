Marc Cucurella News: Makes Madrid debut

Cucurella appeared off the bench in Sunday's 3-0 friendly win over Schalke.

Cucurella is finally seeing his first minutes with Madrid after spending some time adjusting to the change, with the defender playing 30 minutes from the bench. The defender is expected to be their starter at left-back, a strong upgrade for the team as he comes off a World Cup victory. With his high attacking output despite a defensive position, he will be one of the better two-way defenders on a team that should score often.