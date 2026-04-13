Marc Cucurella News: One cross Sunday

Cucurella had two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Cucurella started Sunday after a break for FA Cup play, playing the full 90 in his typical left-back role. He would see some decent work both ways, notching one cross, two chances created and two shots in the attack to go along with an interception, two tackles and two clearances in the defense. He still remains a top attacking full-back in the league with his creativity, notching four goal contributions in a team with playmakers everywhere.