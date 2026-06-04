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Marc Cucurella News: Undisputed at left-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Cucurella has been named in Spain's World Cup squad and is expected to be the undisputed starter at left-back throughout the competition under coach Luis de la Fuente.

Cucurella ended the season having been Chelsea's most consistent performer on the left flank, recording one goal and four assists across 34 Premier League appearances in 2,710 minutes, cementing his status as one of the best left-backs in the division. The Spaniard brings defensive reliability, a relentless work rate and the ability to contribute going forward in a system that demands high energy from its full-backs, and his experience at Euro 2024 gives him the credentials to perform consistently at the highest level. Cucurella heads into the World Cup as one of the first names on manager De la Fuente's teamsheet and a key piece of Spain's defensive and offensive setup on the left side.

Marc Cucurella
Chelsea
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