Guehi has been on the brink of his move to Manchester and has joined the Blues after a failed transfer to Liverpool this summer, inking a five-and-a-half year contract. He joins as a top defender in the World at the moment, the lead defender for the English national team, while holding a regular role with Palace since the 2021\/22 season. He will immediately start as the club deals with the injuries of Josko Gvardiol (fracture) and Ruben Dias (hamstring), their main central defenders. However, he should still start once they return, with Gvardiol likely to take over on the left while Guehi and Dias start in the middle.