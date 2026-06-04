Marc Guehi headshot

Marc Guehi News: Anchors England's defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Guehi has been named in England's World Cup squad and is expected to anchor the back line after a rotational campaign in which the center-back changed clubs midway through the season.

Guehi spent most of the season as Crystal Palace's captain before securing the move to the Etihad, earning particular praise for his 124-pass performance in City's 3-0 win at his former club. The defender brings technical quality, aerial dominance and the leadership experience of captaining a top-flight club to what is expected to be one of England's first-choice central defensive partnerships alongside Ezri Konsa at the World Cup. Guehi heads into the tournament in excellent form after an exciting move to one of the Premier League's biggest clubs confirmed his status as one of the best defenders in England.

Marc Guehi
Manchester City
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