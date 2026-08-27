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Marc Guehi News: Could remain in midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 27, 2026

Guehi could continue in midfield for Friday's clash against Crystal Palace after being deployed there against Bournemouth, according to coach Enzo Maresca. "We will see. He is an option. The good thing about Marc is that he gives us one more option in the middle if we need."

Guehi was surprisingly deployed in midfield against Bournemouth and made an impact in the new role, scoring the equalizer in the 84th minute while completing 56 of his 59 passes. Manager Enzo Maresca has kept the possibility of another midfield start open against Palace, though a final decision will be made following Thursday's training session. The arrival of Ayyoub Bouaddi adds another option in central midfield, but Guehi's versatility could continue to earn him opportunities outside his usual center-back role.

Marc Guehi
Manchester City
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