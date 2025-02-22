Marc Guehi News: Excellent defensively

Guehi registered three tackles (one won), three clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Fulham. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.

In terms of excellence, Guehi's defense has gone back and forth across Crystal Palace's last five games. They include three clean sheets, and all of them combined saw him log a total of 12 clearances, seven interceptions and four tackles won.