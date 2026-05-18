Marc Guehi News: FA Cup Man of the Match
Guehi recorded one tackle (zero won), two interceptions and seven clearances in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea.
Guehi had a decent match in the defense Saturday as he and his club held Chelsea to no shots on target, recording one tackle, two interpcetions and seven clearances all by himself. This would earn the defender the Man of the Match award. He remains a key piece of the defense for the club despite some of his recent woes, starting in all 14 league appearances since joining Manchester City.
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