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Marc Guehi News: Gives up goal, earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Guehi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 3-3 draw versus Everton.

Guehi would have an up-and-down night Monday, as a mistake in the 68th minute would lead to Everton's first goal and their eventual onslaught of three goals. However, he would recover later in the match when finding Jeremy Doku in the 97th minute, earning an assist to force the draw. The defender now has two goal contributions since joining City and six on the season between his time with City and Palace.

Marc Guehi
Manchester City
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